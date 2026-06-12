ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,365 Equifax, Inc. $EFX

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,365 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 956.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE EFX opened at $159.12 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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