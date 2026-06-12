ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 12,745 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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