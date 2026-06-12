ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 39,000 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 424,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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