ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $479.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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