ICL Group Ltd. $ICL is Y.D. More Investments Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,616,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 877,644 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for about 3.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 1.52% of ICL Group worth $100,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

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ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. ICL Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. ICL Group's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICL Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ICL Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICL

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

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