ICL Group Ltd. $ICL Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,048,563 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 911,842 shares during the quarter. ICL Group accounts for 1.0% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ICL Group worth $97,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 120.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 2,267,245 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,738,939 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 979,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,138,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 488,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,683,603 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $179,100,000 after acquiring an additional 451,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 354,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 360,137 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ICL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICL Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Trading Down 3.6%

ICL Group stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ICL Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

ICL Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ICL Group this week:

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

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