ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 1,394.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 159,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.68% of ICU Medical worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $58,083,000. F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $387,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $170.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Research lowered ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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