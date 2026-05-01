IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 298,664 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.84% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,085,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,530,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,019,324 shares of the company's stock worth $173,518,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,773 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company's stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.95 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Wall Street Zen raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,101.76. The trade was a 1,167.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEAYA Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEAYA Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here