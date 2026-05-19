IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,687 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $113,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $545.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.61 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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