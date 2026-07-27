IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,666,459,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,656,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,473,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,296,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $544.32 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.55 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $556.27 and its 200-day moving average is $594.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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