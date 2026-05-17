IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $528.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $572.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.56. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.61 and a 12-month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,612 shares of company stock worth $22,525,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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