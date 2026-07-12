IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd. Has $112.72 Million Stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,478 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,233 shares during the quarter. Circle Internet Group accounts for about 99.6% of IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd. owned 0.48% of Circle Internet Group worth $112,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,917,764 shares of the company's stock worth $278,384,000 after acquiring an additional 342,080 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Circle Internet Group

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Article Title

Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Positive Sentiment: Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue.

Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious after prior reports flagged Circle as potentially overvalued and sensitive to rate expectations, which could limit how far the stock can run. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 3,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $203,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,317.36. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,703,957.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 725,068 shares in the company, valued at $46,331,845.20. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,527 shares of company stock valued at $158,177,521. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 5.3%

CRCL traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,658,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,959. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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