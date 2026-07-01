IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,933 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,990 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.60.

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More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Article Title

Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Article Title

Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Article Title

Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance.

Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Article Title

A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness also reflects the market’s reaction to Disney trading below its recent moving averages, with investors still cautious despite positive analyst commentary.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4%

DIS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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