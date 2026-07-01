IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,623 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,654 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of UNP opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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