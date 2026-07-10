IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005,906 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 178,699 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $873,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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