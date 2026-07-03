IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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