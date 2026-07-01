IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,899 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $69,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.12. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on P&G to $170 from $169 and kept an Outperform rating, suggesting upside from current levels. MarketScreener

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on P&G to from $169 and kept an rating, suggesting upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals traders are positioning for a near-term move higher, which can reflect bullish sentiment.

Unusually heavy call-option activity signals traders are positioning for a near-term move higher, which can reflect bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: P&G’s consumer brands continue to see product innovation, including new launches from Cascade and Native , which support the company’s growth narrative and brand strength. Cascade Launches New Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid

P&G’s consumer brands continue to see product innovation, including new launches from and , which support the company’s growth narrative and brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Native also launched upgraded Mineral Sun Care exclusively at Target, reinforcing P&G’s ability to refresh and expand premium personal care offerings. Native Launches Upgraded Mineral Sun Care

also launched upgraded Mineral Sun Care exclusively at Target, reinforcing P&G’s ability to refresh and expand premium personal care offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply noted that P&G remains a widely watched stock, with no new fundamental catalyst attached.

Several articles simply noted that P&G remains a widely watched stock, with no new fundamental catalyst attached. Neutral Sentiment: An overview of what drives P&G’s role in the S&P 500 is informational and does not appear to change the investment outlook. What Drives Procter & Gamble in the S&P 500 Index?

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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