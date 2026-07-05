IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 15,948 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $160,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $333.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $894.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $313.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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