IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,767 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in McKesson were worth $20,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total transaction of $6,559,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,147,919.66. This represents a 37.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $757.38 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $772.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here