IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 338,425 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 338,425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd owned 0.41% of Allegion worth $51,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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