IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,763 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $64,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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