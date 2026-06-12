IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,763 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,393 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $64,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.17.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace added Microsoft AI leader Judson Althoff to its board, a move that could strengthen its technology and digital strategy as the company expands use of AI across aviation and defense. GE Aerospace adds Microsoft AI leader to board
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted strong momentum in GE Aerospace’s Defense & Propulsion unit, citing solid order growth, rising revenue, major defense contracts, and a robust pipeline that could support future earnings. Strength in Defense & Propulsion Unit Drives GE: Will the Momentum Last?
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace also announced a new propulsion power order from the U.S. Navy and progress in reopening jet-engine sales into China, both of which reinforce demand across its commercial and defense businesses. GE Aerospace Balances China Engine Reopening With New U.S. Navy Win
- Neutral Sentiment: News that SpaceX’s planned IPO could be valued above Boeing, RTX, GE Aerospace, and the rest of the S&P 500 aerospace group combined mainly highlights investor enthusiasm for private-space valuations rather than a direct change in GE’s fundamentals. SpaceX IPO Valuation Is Worth More Than Boeing, RTX, GE Aerospace And Every Other S&P 500 Aerospace Firm Combined: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the Air India crash final report is delayed while GE engine analysis remains pending could create headline risk, but it does not yet indicate a final finding against GE Aerospace. AI-171 crash final report delayed as GE engine analysis remains pending; AAIB set for interim update
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness in defense stocks and rising inflation/rate worries weighed on the sector, which can pressure GE Aerospace even when company-specific news is positive. Old Dominion Freight Line, GE Vernova, and Caterpillar Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know Defense Stocks Fall Despite Trump’s Promise of More Iran Strikes
GE Aerospace Company Profile
(Free Report
)
GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.
While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.
Get This Free Report
"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.