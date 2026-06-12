IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Position in Chubb Limited $CB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,190,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $328.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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