IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s GLP-1 drug Ecnoglutide cleared a preliminary review for possible inclusion in China’s basic medical insurance drug catalogue, a potentially meaningful commercialization step for its obesity/diabetes pipeline. Article Title

Pfizer’s GLP-1 drug Ecnoglutide cleared a preliminary review for possible inclusion in China’s basic medical insurance drug catalogue, a potentially meaningful commercialization step for its obesity/diabetes pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to frame Pfizer as a value and income stock, citing its high dividend yield and low valuation metrics, which may be attracting bargain hunters. Article Title

Investor commentary continues to frame Pfizer as a value and income stock, citing its high dividend yield and low valuation metrics, which may be attracting bargain hunters. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also signed a SuperHuman platform license agreement with Distributed Bio, suggesting continued dealmaking to strengthen its drug-development pipeline. Article Title

Pfizer also signed a SuperHuman platform license agreement with Distributed Bio, suggesting continued dealmaking to strengthen its drug-development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market recaps said Pfizer traded lower while the market improved, but the stock still outperformed some competitors, indicating the move may have been more about sector sentiment than company-specific news. Article Title

Multiple market recaps said Pfizer traded lower while the market improved, but the stock still outperformed some competitors, indicating the move may have been more about sector sentiment than company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer completed a real-world COVID-19 vaccine study and investors are awaiting data release, which could matter for sentiment but is not yet a confirmed catalyst. Article Title

Pfizer completed a real-world COVID-19 vaccine study and investors are awaiting data release, which could matter for sentiment but is not yet a confirmed catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to focus on fading COVID franchise sales, with one article noting sharp declines in Comirnaty and Paxlovid revenue, reinforcing concerns about Pfizer’s near-term growth outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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