IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $941.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $1,063.84 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.25 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $489.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $908.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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