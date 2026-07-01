IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $25.96 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,563 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in RTX were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

RTX opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.65 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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