IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $38.34 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 6.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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