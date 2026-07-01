IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $43.60 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,277 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $43,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,101 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's in the first quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,520 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $264.53 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target on McDonald’s but kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels.

KeyCorp lowered its price target on McDonald’s but kept an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is getting attention for promotional and product news, including a $2.50 Big Mac deal in Central Florida, a nationwide return of a fan-favorite menu item after 34 years , and free limited-edition FIFA collectible cups , all of which could help drive traffic and engagement.

McDonald’s is getting attention for promotional and product news, including a in Central Florida, a , and , all of which could help drive traffic and engagement. Positive Sentiment: A new McDonald’s location reportedly could create 120 jobs , reinforcing franchise expansion and local growth narratives.

A new McDonald’s location reportedly , reinforcing franchise expansion and local growth narratives. Positive Sentiment: Several articles argue the stock may have already hit bottom , with one note suggesting recent weakness may have been overdone as gas prices fall and consumer pressure could ease.

Several articles argue the stock may have , with one note suggesting recent weakness may have been overdone as gas prices fall and consumer pressure could ease. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple lifestyle pieces about McDonald’s menu history and ordering hacks are largely brand-related and are unlikely to materially affect the stock.

Multiple lifestyle pieces about McDonald’s menu history and ordering hacks are largely brand-related and are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: One report said McDonald’s recently launched three new menu items that have sparked widespread dissatisfaction, which could weigh on sentiment if customer reaction stays weak.

One report said McDonald’s that have sparked widespread dissatisfaction, which could weigh on sentiment if customer reaction stays weak. Negative Sentiment: Another article noted that investors are watching restaurant beverage competition closely, including McDonald’s new crafted beverage push, which highlights rising competitive pressure in a key traffic driver category.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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