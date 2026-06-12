IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $45.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,380 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

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Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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