IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $52.07 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,546 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $974.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions.

Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Article Title

The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly.

Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish.

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today.

Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today. Negative Sentiment: Another report framed Goldman Sachs and peers as stocks to sell after fresh highs, reinforcing concerns that the recent rally may be running out of room.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%

GS stock opened at $1,012.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,000.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $930.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $691.30 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here