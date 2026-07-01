IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $62.48 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,178 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $62,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 118.3% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 18,087.5% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,046 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company's stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 452.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $243.34 and a twelve month high of $379.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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