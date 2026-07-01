IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,804 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Amgen were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 988,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $362.12 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks, and recent commentary notes the shares have had a strong multi-week and year-to-date run, suggesting continued investor interest and momentum. Article Title

Amgen remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks, and recent commentary notes the shares have had a strong multi-week and year-to-date run, suggesting continued investor interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Viridian Therapeutics’ new FDA approval for Lumvoa is being viewed as a stronger competitor in thyroid eye disease, adding competitive pressure to Amgen’s Tepezza franchise rather than changing Amgen’s fundamentals directly. Article Title

Viridian Therapeutics’ new FDA approval for Lumvoa is being viewed as a stronger competitor in thyroid eye disease, adding competitive pressure to Amgen’s Tepezza franchise rather than changing Amgen’s fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended revoking Tavneos’ marketing authorization in the EU, which raises the risk of lost international sales and creates a fresh regulatory overhang for Amgen. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended revoking Tavneos’ marketing authorization in the EU, which raises the risk of lost international sales and creates a fresh regulatory overhang for Amgen. Negative Sentiment: The New England Journal of Medicine retracted the trial paper that supported Tavneos after FDA-related findings, increasing concerns about the reliability of the clinical data behind a drug that generated substantial revenue for Amgen. Article Title

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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