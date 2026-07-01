IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 25,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,783 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 983.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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