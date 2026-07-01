IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,238 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $407.18 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $420.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here