IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,854 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,395 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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