IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,902 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.54.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.7%

UBER opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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