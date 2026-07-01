IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,948 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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