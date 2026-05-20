IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,466 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $859.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $781.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. MarketBeat CAT earnings estimate updates

Multiple Zacks Research notes raised Caterpillar’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence that profit growth can stay strong well beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Yahoo Finance analyst valuation article

Analysts also reset Caterpillar’s fair value higher and cited higher price targets and an upgrade, suggesting the stock may still have room to re-rate as investors assign a richer multiple to its earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Zacks Caterpillar vs. Deere article

Recent coverage highlighted Caterpillar as a long-term winner because of rising revenues, stronger earnings growth versus peers like Deere, and exposure to AI infrastructure and heavy equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance investor attention article

Investor attention has picked up around CAT, with multiple articles framing it as a prominent industrial and AI-infrastructure name, but these pieces are more about visibility than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted tariff and workforce concerns, which could pressure margins or complicate the operating outlook even as sentiment remains constructive overall. MSN tariff/workforce article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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