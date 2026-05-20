IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,572 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in McDonald's were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.69. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Article title

McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Article title Article title

McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Positive Sentiment: UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Article title

UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Article title Article title

Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Article title

Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for McDonald’s, which may reinforce concerns that profit growth could be more constrained than hoped. Article title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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