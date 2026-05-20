IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 99,535 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 267.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,793 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Block were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $106,582.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,170,970.75. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,393. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. HSBC raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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