IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $216.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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