IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.47 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 416.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $76,230,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $361.62 and its 200 day moving average is $315.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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