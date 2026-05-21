IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 17,458.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $125,241.72. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 65,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,071.35. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,034 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $39,281.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,598.58. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 33,047 shares of company stock worth $1,246,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Z opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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