IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,369 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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