IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 1,144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 233.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 354,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $132.20 and a one year high of $214.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is 511.63%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total value of $11,586,450.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,310,684.24. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,561.40. The trade was a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,090,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Diamondback Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong-Buy rating and raised several near- to medium-term earnings estimates for Diamondback, including FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and FY2027. This suggests analysts still see solid profitability ahead. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research maintained a rating and raised several near- to medium-term earnings estimates for Diamondback, including FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and FY2027. This suggests analysts still see solid profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target on Diamondback, reinforcing the view that the company can benefit from ongoing oil supply concerns and favorable crude pricing. Bernstein Outperform note

Bernstein reiterated an rating and lifted its price target on Diamondback, reinforcing the view that the company can benefit from ongoing oil supply concerns and favorable crude pricing. Neutral Sentiment: News flow also highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100, which supports Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy, but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Oil above $100 article

News flow also highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100, which supports Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy, but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback’s CAO, Teresa L. Dick, sold 5,000 shares at about $207 each, a modest insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. SEC insider filing

Diamondback’s CAO, Teresa L. Dick, sold 5,000 shares at about $207 each, a modest insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some longer-dated earnings forecasts, including Q1 2028, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and FY2028, which may have contributed to a cautious tone around future growth. Zacks lower estimate updates

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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