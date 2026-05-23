IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,729 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MP

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,020. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,000 shares of company stock worth $43,103,382. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.3%

MP opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.18. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 1.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here