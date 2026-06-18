III Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

III Capital Management boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,734 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.5% of III Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. III Capital Management's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,797 shares of the company's stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company's stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,889 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,411.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 363,090 shares of the company's stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 339,070 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $8,592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,191 shares of the company's stock worth $50,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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