Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 22,960 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,695 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.76 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $320.66 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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