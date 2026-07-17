Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,425 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94. The company has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,037.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $907.82.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance.

Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Why Wall Street Thinks GE Vernova (GEV) Is Built for the Next Energy Cycle

Bernstein initiated coverage with an rating and a , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story.

Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Investors Heavily Search GE Vernova Inc. (GEV): Here is What You Need to Know

GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared.

Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared. Negative Sentiment: Articles also pointed to ongoing pressure in GE Vernova’s Wind segment and heavy spending plans, including $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which may weigh on near-term margins and earnings visibility.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here