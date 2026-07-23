Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in DaVita were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in DaVita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 128.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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DaVita Trading Down 2.4%

DVA opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $239.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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