Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 916.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,862 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 274,873 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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